Man accused of selling narcotics to children arrested in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a man who was accused of selling narcotics to children in Wallaceburg.
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., police received information a man was selling narcotics to children in the area of James Street. A description of the man was provided.
Police attended the area and found the man. Officers say he failed to identify himself to police and was subsequently arrested for obstructing a peace officer.
Upon arrest police say he was found to be in possession of “flick” knives and brass knuckles. The man is currently on an order not to possess weapons.
The 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and five counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. He was released with conditions and future court date of June 3, 2022.
