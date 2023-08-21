Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arson
A 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
Officers responded to King Street West in Chatham for a mischief investigation at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday. Information was received that a man reportedly threw rocks through a business window.
Police say witnesses also observed him kicking over trash cans and mailboxes, which led to numerous calls to the police.
Officers say the man escalated the situation by removing his shirt, holding it against a building, and setting it on fire. Police located the man on the Third Street bridge.
A 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with mischief and arson. He was taken to the police headquarters and was held pending a bail hearing.
