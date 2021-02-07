Ottawa police are investigating an alleged arson at the headquarters of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Ottawa police said in a press release that a man broke into 555 Mackenzie Ave. at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and set a small fire. The fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

One man is in custody, but charges have not been announced. An Ottawa police spokesperson told CTV News the suspect turned himself in and the RCMP are aware of the incident.

No was hurt, but there was some minor fire and water damage to the building, known as the Connaught Building, which also contains the offices of Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier and Commissioner of Revenue Bob Hamilton.

Police said there is no reason to believe that there is any further risk to public safety.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Sunday afternoon, the Canada Revenue Agency confirmed there was an incident at its office on MacKenzie Avenue Sunday morning.

"No information is known about the motive at this time. We can confirm that there were no injuries," said the CRA. "We are currently assessing property damages which include a broken window and smoke and water damage and will perform necessary repairs."