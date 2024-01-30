Man accused of sex assaults on seven Calgary women fires lawyers mid-trial
Staff
The Canadian Press
A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has been put on hold after the accused fired his lawyers.
Defence lawyers Kim Arial and Andre Ouellette have been released from the case.
The accused, Richard Robert Mantha, is set to return to court March 1 to determine next steps in the trial.
Mantha faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
His French-language trial began Jan. 19 and had already heard testimony from several of the women.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.
-
OPP charge Millhaven Institute inmate after another inmate assaultedOntario Provincial Police say an inmate of the Millhaven Institution in Kingston, Ont. is facing new assault charges after another inmate was attacked last week.
-
Man who allegedly attacked N.S. officer charged with weapon, drug offencesAn Enfield, N.S., man who allegedly assault a peace officer in New Minas is facing new charges following his arrest last week.
-
Guns and more than $110K in illegal drugs seized in Calgary bustA Calgary man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in the Downtown East Village.
-
Halifax teams playing before jam-packed crowdsHalifax sports teams are drawing big crowds this season.
-
Bounce 104.1 introduces its new morning show hostBounce 104.1 has a new team taking to the airwaves weekday mornings.
-
Threats to Kitchener and Waterloo schools determined to be ‘not viable’Police say alleged threats made towards two local schools have been found to be “not viable.”
-
North Shore mountains close to skiing Wednesday due to inclement weatherAll three ski areas on Metro Vancouver's North Shore were closed Wednesday as warm, rainy weather soaked their peaks.
-
Two local hospitals reverse COVID-19 vaccination policy for hiring: We want to hear from youWere you or someone you know impacted by the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy like to share their story? If so, CTVBarrieNews.ca is interested in hearing your experience.
-