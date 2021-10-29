Man accused of sexual harassment at the Alberta legislature removed from AHS file

A former UCP staffer accused of sexual harassment in the legislature has been told he can longer work on files related to Alberta Health Services.

Ivan Bernardo, who once served as a senior Health Department adviser in Jason Kenney's government, has been accused of misconduct in a lawsuit brought by a former fellow staffer, Ariella Kimmel against the Premier’s office.

Bernardo left the legislature in late 2020 and became a lawyer at Miller Thomson in Calgary.

"(Thursday) morning, Alberta Health Services (AHS) communicated to Miller Thomson, advising that Ivan Bernardo is not authorized to work on any AHS files effective immediately," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson confirmed Friday.

Kimmel's lawsuit claims Bernardo made a “humiliating and sexually degrading comment” to a member of her staff at an office drinks get-together at the legislature.

Bernardo is alleged to have told the employee, “I haven't seen you on this floor before because with a body like that, I would have noticed you."

According to the claim, Kimmel noticed the staff member was "very upset" at the exchange and noted that Bernardo had a history of such lewd comments.

Bernardo has said in a statement it would be inappropriate for him to comment on a matter before the courts, but added, “I welcome an independent and impartial review by the Court, and I look forward to providing my testimony.”

None of the allegations in the claim by Ariella Kimmel have been tested in court. No statement of defence has been filed.

GOVERNMENT QUESTIONED IN THE LEGISLATURE

On Thursday, an NDP MLA asked the premier why Bernardo was allowed to work on a government file after Kimmel's allegations had been taken to Kenney's office.

"To ensure that workplace harassment is eliminated, leaders need to take action and not reward the offenders," Janis Irwin said.

"We learn that the accused was quietly moved to a public service role, where he will no doubt see an increase in pay… Can the premier please explain?"

Health Minister Jason Copping answered the question instead of Kenney, saying he spoke to AHS officials to ensure Bernardo was "removed" from the government file "while this matter is being addressed."

"Sexual harassment is wrong. It's unacceptable in the workplace or anywhere else for that matter and there are serious allegations that have been put forward… This is a serious issue and we're taking it seriously," Copping added.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Michael Franklin and The Canadian Press