A man was arrested in Vancouver late last week after allegedly pulling out a baton and threatening a store employee who asked him to wear a mask.

Police say the 28-year-old wasn't wearing a mask when he was in a grocery store on Robson Street at about 5 p.m. Friday. A 20-year-old employee asked the man to put on a mask, police say and the man became angry.

He then allegedly threatened to assault the employee, grabbed an apple and left without paying.

Police say the employee followed the man outside and the man allegedly pulled out a baton and charged at him. He left before officers arrived.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers tracked the man down later in the evening when he was allegedly trying to break into a locked compound inside a mall parkade.

Police say he has since been charged with robbery, break and enter and possession of break-in tools.