Man accused of stabbing VPD officers has 'significant' police history, authorities say

The man accused of stabbing two Vancouver police officers during a struggle in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood on Monday has a long history with law enforcement.

That's according to Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, who said the officers involved in the incident faced a "dangerous and dynamic call" in which a toddler's safety was at risk.

"Our officers made split-second decisions to put themselves in harm's way to rescue the child," Palmer said in a statement hours after the dramatic confrontation.

"We now know that the suspect has a significant police history dating back several decades."

Authorities said the incident began when someone reported that a two-year-old child was being forcibly confined at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, a struggle ensued with a 59-year-old man that left three officers and the suspect injured.

Two of the officers were stabbed, and one suffered serious injuries that left him in intensive care. Palmer said he visited the officers in hospital shortly after the incident, and that they are all expected to fully recover.

Police used a Taser on the suspect during the altercation, and he was also taken to hospital for treatment. B.C.'s police watchdog said the man's injuries did not meet the threshold for serious harm, which is required to trigger an automatic review of the officers' actions.

The Independent Investigations Office is tasked with reviewing every police-involved incident that ends with death or serious harm.

Authorities said the toddler was recovered safe and uninjured. The situation was reported to police by a relative of the child who called 911.