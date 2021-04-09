Man accused of starting RV trailer fire with two family members inside: CK police

A 34-year-old man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set a fire while two family members were inside an RV trailer.

Emergency crews responded to an RV trailer fire in Raleigh Township late Wednesday afternoo,.

Through investigation, Chatham-Kent police say they learned that the fire was intentionally set while two family members were inside the trailer. They were able to safely escape as the fire spread to a nearby SUV.

Police say while the family member was attempting to extinguish the fire, the man assaulted him.

Total damage was estimated at $10,000.

Early Friday morning, the 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of arson – disregard for human life. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.