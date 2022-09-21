Man accused of stealing mail from Canada Post office in Vankleek Hill, Ont.

A Grenville, Que. man is facing charges for allegedly stealing mail from a Canada Post outlet east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say that between January and March, the Canada Post office located in Vankleek Hill was the victim of theft of mail.

"Male was arrested and charged, a significant amount of mail was recuperated, Canada Post is coordinating with police to assure a thorough investigation," the OPP said in a statement.

Emmanuel Menard is facing several charges, including theft from mail – a key used by Canada Post and theft of a credit card.