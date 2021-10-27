Man accused of SUV theft from Orangeville laundromat wanted by police
Police shared photos of a man they believe is connected to an alleged SUV theft from a laundromat in the Town of Orangeville.
Police say officers were called to the Fourth Street laundromat around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, the complainant told officers that the "suspect entered the laundromat and removed her car keys from a counter and left in the vehicle," somewhere between 8:50 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.
The vehicle is a brown 2012 GMC Terrain.
The suspect is described as a white man, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build.
He was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, black running shoes, and a black coat.
Police are asking businesses and residents in the area of Broadway and Fourth to check video surveillance for any suspicious activity or the vehicle matching the description.
-
Two charged after weapon pointed at victim near North BayOntario Provincial Police have charged two people with weapons offences following an incident Oct. 24 in a community near North Bay.
-
U of C students create art that brings mental health issues to lightFour students from the University of Calgary have teamed up to create art in an effort to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in northeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a CTrain station in the northeast Wednesday afternoon.
-
Councillor renews calls for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT projectTwo weeks after council voted to ask the auditor general to look into the LRT contract and system, Coun. Catherine McKenney gave notice of motion to present a new motion for debate at the Nov. 10 council meeting.
-
Starbucks Canada raising wages amid 'critical staffing shortages'Starbucks Canada says it's raising wages and benefits amid 'critical staffing shortages' and a renewed commitment to the well-being of its workers.
-
Ontario schools, info campaign will play important part in vaccinating young kids: ElliottOntario's health minister says schools and an information campaign will play important roles in the province's effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 once shots are approved for them -- key recommendations of experts advising the government.
-
Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boyPolice charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.
-
Some ballots for Manitoba Tory leadership vote not delivered by mail in timeSome members of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservative party have not received ballots needed to vote in this week's leadership contest.
-
Sheldon Kennedy calling on NHL to have more services for players to report abuseA former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor is calling on the NHL to do more and have more services available to players to report concerns about sexual abuse.