Man accused of throwing hot soup at convenience store clerk wanted province-wide: Vancouver police

A man who allegedly threw hot soup in the face of a Vancouver store clerk is wanted province-wide after failing to appear in court to face charges, police say.

Fario Mabanza, 27, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft following the Jan. 8 incident at a downtown convenience store, according to authorities.

In a statement released Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said a warrant was issued after Mabanza did not appear in court. Online records show he was scheduled to appear in downtown community court on Jan. 12.

"Anyone who sees Mabanza or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

In a previous statement, the VPD said the worker was assaulted when she tried to stop a man from shoplifting.

"The suspect, who was carrying a cup of instant noodles, allegedly threw the soup in the woman’s face and on her clothes," police said, adding that the victim was "recovering."

Asked about the nature and extent of the woman's injuries, Addison said the VPD was unable to comment but that bodily harm, is defined by the Criminal Code of Canada as “any hurt or injury to a person that interferes with the health or comfort of a person and is more than merely transient or trifling in nature."