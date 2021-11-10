Man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister makes court appearance
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an election campaign stop in London, Ont. made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Via Zoom, Shane Marshall told the court that he is working to get a lawyer.
The 25-year-old from St. Thomas is charged with one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the incident on Sept 6.
Trudeau was visiting a microbrewery in east London when he was faced by a large group of protesters and gravel was thrown in his direction.
Marshall was later removed as president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association for the People’s Party of Canada.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on Dec.15.
-
Korean navy ships to visit Greater VictoriaA pair of South Korean navy ships will dock in Esquimalt, B.C., for a visit this week.
-
Here's how Albertans reacted to the COVID-19 restrictions announced in September“To say that you have failed the responsible population of this province is an understatement,” reads one email. “Pandering to the selfish unvaccinated is unacceptable.”
-
-
CJAY92 morning hosts raise money for Veterans Food Bank of CalgaryCJAY-92 morning show hosts Jesse and JD are hoping Thursday's 50-50 draw – with proceeds going to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary – will be the biggest one yet.
-
No GO train service on Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacementThere will be no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this weekend due to track replacement work, Metrolinx announced Thursday.
-
Algoma Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two possible exposuresAs Ontario tries to contain a province-wide surge in COVID-19, Sault Ste. Marie reported 25 new cases Thursday.
-
Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in EdmontonRemembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.
-
Ottawa doctor pleads for help from the prime minister after death threatAn Ottawa family doctor who organized mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics earlier this year has received a death threat and she is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to protect health-care workers facing similar risks.
-
6 to 8 centimetres of snow falls in SaskatoonIt was a busy day for tow truck drivers with the first snowfall of the season.