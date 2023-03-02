Man airlifted to Edmonton after RCMP officer shot him at Alberta hospital
Alberta RCMP has launched an internal review after a man was shot by an officer on Wednesday in Vermillion, Alta.
Officers were called to assist paramedics with a man having a panic attack around 3 p.m. that day.
The 33-year-old Lloydminster resident was found to be impaired by drugs and in need of medical attention, RCMP said, and he was taken to Vermillion Health Centre.
At around 10 p.m. the man was escorted outside the hospital for a cigarette where Mounties say he and the officer had "an altercation" that resulted in the man being shot with a service pistol.
A STARS air ambulance was called to take the man to an Edmonton hospital.
No officers were injured.
The shooting is being internally reviewed by the RCMP and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.
Vermillion is located about 200 kilometers east of Edmonton.
