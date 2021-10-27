Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash near Guelph

A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a Wednesday evening collision near Guelph.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a multivehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 near Kossuth Road around 5:40 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle travelling eastbound crashed into a sports utility vehicle moving in the same direction. The motorcycle burst into flames and injured the rider.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed it transported the man to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. OPP say the man is in life threatening condition and the driver of the SUV was unharmed.

Wellington Road 124 reopened in both directions between Kossuth Road and Township Road 1 after being closed for several hours.

