Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries

A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a gravel pit on private property near Cedar Creek Road, according to Cambridge fire officials.

Waterloo regional police said the driver lost control of the Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and it flipped.

Cambridge Fire said emergency responders carried the man away from the crash site, where he was later picked up by the air ambulance.

Ornge transported the 43-year-old Cambridge man to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.