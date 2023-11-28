Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Shelburne
One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.
According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Main Street E.
The road was closed but reopened Wednesday at 6 a.m.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
In a social media post, police say the 70-year-old victim was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma center with what are believed to be life-altering injuries.
He was reported to be in stable condition by OPP Wednesday morning.
There's no word as to what caused the crash. The TTCI unit will be investigating.
The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.
Main Street E. is expected to be closed between County. Rd. 124 to Greenwood St. throughout much of the overnight hours.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department saysA fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
-
Indigenous signage aims to make B.C. legislature more inclusive, acceptingThe Speaker of British Columbia's legislature says the unveiling of Indigenous-themed signs outside the building is a necessary step toward opening doors that have been historically closed.
-
Ottawa community leaders get tour of future Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoConstruction is on track for the national capital region's newest major tourism and entertainment destination, the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.
-
Fake CSIS agent allegedly defrauded dozens of women out $2 millionPolice in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limboA Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Get them while you can! Calgary Christmas tree vendors expect to sell out fast amid rising demand and falling supplyCalgarians looking for the perfect Christmas tree this holiday season might find it a little more difficult with increasing demand and falling supply.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.