Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Shelburne

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Main Street E.

The road was closed but reopened Wednesday at 6 a.m.

In a social media post, police say the 70-year-old victim was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma center with what are believed to be life-altering injuries.

He was reported to be in stable condition by OPP Wednesday morning.

There's no word as to what caused the crash. The TTCI unit will be investigating.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Main Street E. is expected to be closed between County. Rd. 124 to Greenwood St. throughout much of the overnight hours.