Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash outside Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday morning in Rockwood.
OPP say the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and the man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by Ornge air ambulance.
Investigators are unsure how many occupants were in the other vehicle but no other injures were sustained.
An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Hwy 7 is closed at Dunbar Street and tow trucks are arriving to clear the scene. Police say the road will reopen shortly.
No other information has been given at this time.
ROAD CLOSURE: Main St S (Hwy 7) at Dunbar St #Rockwood - Road closed following collision. Emergency services attending. ^jt— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) October 2, 2021
