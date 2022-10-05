Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Whitby crash

A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Wednesday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m, the Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about a collision on Highway 7 between Coronation Road and Cochrane Street.

Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 60s was airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

It appears both vehicles sustained significant damage and one vehicle flipped over.

The OPP says Highway 7 is closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy7 between Coronation Road and Cochrane Street #Whitby: roadway closed in both directions following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/7EvCwA6eYt