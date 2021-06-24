Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after N.S. highway collision

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a 28-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle left the highway Tuesday night in Lynches River, N.S.

Richmond County District RCMP says at approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 22, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Lynches River.

Upon arrival, officers found that an SUV had failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a power pole before coming to rest in the ditch.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight. The passenger, a 15-year-old youth, was not injured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.