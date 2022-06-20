Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Bishopville, N.S.

A man was taken to hospital by Lifeflight Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Bishopville, N.S.

RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the crash on Bishopville Road just before 6 p.m.

Police learned the driver of the car had been travelling on Bishopville Road when he left the road and landed against a tree.

The 41-year-old Bishopville man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.