Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Bishopville, N.S.
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
A man was taken to hospital by Lifeflight Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Bishopville, N.S.
RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the crash on Bishopville Road just before 6 p.m.
Police learned the driver of the car had been travelling on Bishopville Road when he left the road and landed against a tree.
The 41-year-old Bishopville man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. He was the only person inside the vehicle.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in LangfordPolice are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
-
Environment Canada issues two-day heat warning for London regionMother Nature is marking the official start of summer with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit both issuing two-day heat warnings.
-
MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threatsPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
-
Labrador Innu groups file human rights complaint for inadequate education fundingLabrador's two Innu First Nations have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging Ottawa's funding for Innu education in their communities is inadequate and discriminatory.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter releasedVideos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver policeTwo people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threatA high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Man, 82, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting young girl in restaurant washroomPolice have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside an Aurora restaurant washroom last week.