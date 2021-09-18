iHeartRadio

Man airlifted to Toronto after ATV crash in Wasaga Beach

Police investigate ATV crash in Wasaga Beach that sent a man to a Toronto hospital in serious condition on Saturday, September 18, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

A man has suffered serious injuries after a single ATV crash in the town of Wasaga Beach Saturday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, it happened at the roundabout on Highway 26 and Mosley Street.

The rider was transported to a local hospital, where he was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

The highway remains closed for TTCI to conduct its investigation into the cause of the crash.

