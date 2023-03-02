Man allegedly armed with knife in Cole Harbour taken into custody
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man allegedly armed with a knife in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has been taken into custody.
In an emergency alert around 9:45 p.m., police confirmed there was no longer a risk to the public.
A Tweet by the Nova Scotia RCMP around 9:45 p.m., said the man was taken into custody in the area of Greenborough Crescent and Bissett Lake.
Police say he was then taken to hospital by EHS.
Update, 9:43 p.m. Officers have taken the man into custody in the area of Greenborough Cres. and Bissett Lake in Cole Harbour. The man is being transported to hospital by EHS. There is no longer a risk to the public. The emergency alert has been cancelled.— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 3, 2023
An earlier Tweet by the RCMP around 8:30 p.m. said officers and a K9 team were searching the Greenborough Crescent area.
An emergency alert was issued around 8:45 p.m. advising local residents to shelter in place.
Police were also asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to call 911.
