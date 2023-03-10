Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Avenue L South and 15th Street West.
“Officers learned that the victim, a 42-year-old man, had been walking in the area with groceries when a man unknown to him approach and physically assaulted him,” an SPS news release said.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by paramedics, SPS said.
The release said police received another call of a man banging on the door of a house in the 800 block of Avenue K South around the time of the alleged assault.
“Officers attended to the address and located the suspect standing in the back yard. Further investigation confirmed him to be the same suspect involved in the assault from earlier,” the release said.
The 19-year-old has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the release said.
-
Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Shots fired, one person stabbed at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.