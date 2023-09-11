Man allegedly assaulted with skateboard in Cole Harbour, suspect arrested

One man is in hospital with serious injuries and another man has been arrested after an alleged assault with a skateboard in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Cole Harbour Road around 2 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man struck a 44-year-old man in the head with a skateboard.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers found the suspect a short time later and he was arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where police say he damaged a phone inside the building.

The suspect was taken to a cell before he was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 30 to face charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.

