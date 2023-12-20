Man allegedly attacks women inside Waterloo home, returns to home after being arrested

A Waterloo man is facing a number of offences after he allegedly attacked two women and the returned to the scene of the crime.

Regional police were called to a home near Young and King Streets around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.

They say two women in their early 20s found a stranger inside their home and that he sexually assaulted one of the women.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of assault, and sexual assault.

Police say that, after he was released, the man was seen by one of the women on camera at their home. He was charged again for breaching a release document.