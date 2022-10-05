Man allegedly bites someone when caught stealing catalytic converter

Guelph police have charged a man they say bit someone who caught him removing a catalytic converter from a van.

Officers were first called to the area of Victoria Road and Mussen Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighbours allegedly caught the man trying to remove the converter and detained him.

Police say while they were waiting for officers to arrive, the suspect bit a neighbour in the arm and caused an abrasion.

The man was arrested when police arrived, but a female accomplice allegedly drove away before they got there.

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged with theft under $5,000, assault, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.