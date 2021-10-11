iHeartRadio

Man allegedly brandished large knife inside Kitchener hospital

image.jpeg

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly brandishing a large knife inside Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the area around 11:35 p.m. for calls of a male in distress.

The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

