Man allegedly brandishes gun during dispute in Cambridge: WRPS

A 22-year-old man faces multiple weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a gun in Cambridge on Friday.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a firearm during a dispute with several other individuals in the area of Elgin Street North and Alison Avenue.

Officials said the man fled the scene but was later located and identified.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, police arrested and charged the man with the following offences:

Pointing a firearm (three counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

