Waterloo regional police say a man allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident in Woolwich Township on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South around 10:30 a.m. In a news release, police say one of the drivers brandished a gun. He was found in downtown Kitchener and arrested later that day.

Officials say they performed three search warrants in Kitchener on Tuesday, including a business on Queen Street in Kitchener, a residence outside of the region and the vehicle involved in the incident. They found two loaded handguns, ammunition and other long guns during the searches.

A 45-year-old man is facing multiple firearm charges and criminal code offences. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say anyone who feels threatened during a driving dispute should call 911 with a vehicle description and licence plate, if possible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.