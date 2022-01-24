Man allegedly breaks in to same Guelph business twice in 3 days

A Guelph man who allegedly broke into a business within two days of being released on bail for a previous break-in to the same business has been rearrested.

The break-ins occurred in December, but the man was located and arrested by police for the second time on Friday morning, Guelph police said in a media release.

The business in question is in the area of Edinburgh Road North and Paisley Street. At 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, someone entered the business and stole a vehicle belonging to a customer. Police identified a 30-year-old Guelph man as the suspect and arrested him later the same day.

The man was released on bail the following day. On Dec. 20, police were called to a reported break and enter at the same business. Police determined a man had arrived at the business in a stolen vehicle at approximately 3:20 a.m. and broke in, stealing the keys to several customers’ vehicles. Two of those vehicles were later stolen.

Reviewing surveillance video of the second break and enter, officers recognized the suspect's clothing from their interaction with the man three days earlier.

The 30-year-old Guelph man was arrested Friday morning at an address on Willow Road.

He faces a list of charges including two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft over $5,000, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and several counts of breaching court orders.

He will appear in a Guelph bail court Monday.