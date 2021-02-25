A Guelph man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly called police over bad meth.

According to a news release, the man called the Guelph Police Service just after 1 p.m. and said that he believed his dealer had put glass in his meth.

Officers met the man in a parking lot, where he allegedly removed a pen from his pocket. He then opened it, revealing a wrapper that had a small amount of what officers believed to be meth.

The accused, 39, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance.

He allegedly told police that he called them because his dealer might have been selling contaminated drugs.

In the news release, police said that the officers used their discretion to release the man without charging him, instead providing him with information about addictions counselling and treatment.

The officers seized the meth.