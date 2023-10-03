Man allegedly caught setting fire to porta-potty, Regina police say
One bathroom in downtown Regina was certainly not a place of relief following a late night case of arson.
On the night of Oct. 2, Regina police received a report of arson concerning a porta-potty in Victoria Park.
Patrol officers in the area found a man who matched the witness description of the fire starter in an alley north of Victoria Avenue – between Scarth Street and Hamilton Street, according to a release from RPS.
Police found bear spray, a machete and “items used for starting fires” in the man’s possession.
During the suspect’s arrest, a nearby garbage bin burst into flames according to officers.
The suspect was found responsible for the additional blaze.
All told, the 21-year-old Regina man is charged with two counts of arson, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and mischief under $5,000 for an earlier case of graffiti.
The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Oct. 3.
