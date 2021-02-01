A man has been charged after allegedly chasing two people in New Westminster with a knife late last month, police say.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. A man and his friend were walking along 8th Street, when another man they didn't know allegedly began chasing them with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man "by following the sounds of screaming," the department said.

Police say when they found him, the man was carrying a 10-inch knife. They told the man to drop the weapon and he was arrested without incident.

"These men did the right thing in calling 911," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

"If you see someone with what you believe to be a weapon and their behaviour is making you fear for your safety, call us right away."

A 31-year-old New Westminster resident, Aaron Smith, was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411.