Waterloo regional police say they've received reports of a man trying to collect donations for Paralympic, Deaflympics and the Canadian Deaf Sports Association.

Officials say the man presents cards with sign language and asks for donations. Police say he's not a volunteer with these organizations and isn't registered to collect donations.

He's described as a tall, "elderly" man with grey hair. He wears glasses and communicates using sign language.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.