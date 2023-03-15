Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener store

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.

Police said the incident occurred at a store at the Forest Glen Plaza located at 700 Strasburg Road in Kitchener.

On March 14, around 9:50 p.m., police said officers received information that a man was observed by staff at the business committing an indecent act while in the store.

The man left the store when asked, police said.

He is described as a white male in his mid-30s, approximately 5-foot-7, with short blonde hair and a piercing on his right cheek.