Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Hollis Street around 12:55 p.m. Police say they learned a customer cut an employee after he refused to pay for his meal.

Police say the customer fled the scene on foot, but he was arrested.

Blake Martin Swan, 28, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:

robbery

assault causing bodily harm

possess weapon dangerous to public peace

fraudulently obtaining food

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

failure to comply with condition of release order (three counts)

