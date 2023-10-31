Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
According to Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Hollis Street around 12:55 p.m. Police say they learned a customer cut an employee after he refused to pay for his meal.
Police say the customer fled the scene on foot, but he was arrested.
Blake Martin Swan, 28, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:
- robbery
- assault causing bodily harm
- possess weapon dangerous to public peace
- fraudulently obtaining food
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- failure to comply with condition of release order (three counts)
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.
-
Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroomThe Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.