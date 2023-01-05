Man allegedly cuts employee's clothing during a Kitchener business robbery

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener business.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) released photos related to the robbery that happened Jan. 3 in the area of Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road.

Police said they responded to the store at around 6:30 p.m. and learned that the male was seen trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise.

When a staff member of the store approached the male, he used a knife against the employee, cutting their clothing, police said.

No physical injuries were sustained but the male fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.