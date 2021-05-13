Man allegedly drives impaired on Belle River road closed for collision investigation

A 63-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired on a road that was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Lakeshore OPP investigated the collision around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 27.

Police say the road was closed for the collision investigation, when a driver who was unrelated to the accident was intercepted by officers.

The driver was charged with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, under Section 320.15(1) Criminal Code of Canada

Police say the accused license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days.