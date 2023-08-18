Man allegedly exposes himself outside Waterloo residence: Police

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act outside a residence in Waterloo.

On Friday, police said officers were notified on Aug. 7 around 5:20 p.m. of the act in the William Street West and Avondale Road South area.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a thin build and wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.