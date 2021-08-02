Man allegedly hit neighbour with car after urination dispute: London police

One person was hospitalized after being allegedly hit by a car on purpose following a dispute between neighbours.

Officers were called to an east London address Friday after receiving reports of a man being struck.

Police say a homeowner urinated on his neighbour's front lawn, prompting the other man to get into his vehicle and intentionally drive into him.

The victim was thrown a number of metres and received a gash to the back of his head.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.