Man allegedly hits police officer with motorcycle helmet during traffic stop

A traffic stop turned violent in Wallaceburg when a motorcyclist was pulled over and allegedly struck a police officer with his helmet.

Chatham-Kent police say an officer noted several driving offences being committed on Base Line Wednesday by the motorcyclist.

The officer tried to serve the driver his tickets and told him the motorcycle would be towed from the scene the driver “became combative and swung at the officer, striking him with his motorcycle helmet,” police say.

The driver then took off running, but was taken into custody a short distance away, police say.

The 61-year-old Wallaceburg man has also been charged with uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He was released pending a future court date.