Man allegedly hits two police cruisers after he was found asleep in a stolen vehicle

A London man allegedly struck two police cruisers in an attempt to flee officers when they found him asleep in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Tuesday evening a citizen called police about a man asleep at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze in a parking lot at 1765 Oxford Street East.

Police ran the license plate and determined it was reported stolen.

According to police when officers approached the vehicle the man attemepted to flee and hit two police cruisers in the process.

He was arrested and further investigation determined a second license plate and the vehicle itself were reported stolen.

The 32-year-old man is facing several charges including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Mischief under $5000;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Impaired operation of a conveyance; and

Resist arrest

The estimated damage to the stolen vehicle, and police cruisers is approximately $1000.