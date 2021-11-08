Man allegedly hits vehicle, smashes window in road rage incident: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly collided with and smashed the window of another vehicle in a road rage incident.
Police were called to a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North around 9:15 p.m. Friday. There were two heavily damaged vehicles in the parking lot, officials said in a news release.
According to police, one driver was angry after another driver flashed his high beams while driving on Woodlawn Road West. The driver followed the other vehicle, intentionally colliding with it. The suspect also smashed the driver's side window and pulled the driver out of his vehicle, pushing him to the ground.
A 23-year-old Rockwood man has been charged with dangerous driving, assault and mischief under $5,000. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
