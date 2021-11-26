Man allegedly pours water over woman's head during dispute at drive-thru: Guelph police

A Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly poured water over a woman's head and threatened to run her over at a south-end drive-thru earlier this week.

Officers were called to a dispute between a driver and pedestrian at a restaurant on Stone Road West around 6:35 a.m. Monday. According to police, the driver "aggressively pulled forward so his vehicle was touching the pedestrian."

Officials said he poured a bottle of water over her head and threatened to run her over. The pedestrian wasn't physically injured in the incident.

The driver was identified by police through surveillance video. Officials said he turned himself in on Thursday.

A 41-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving, assault and uttering threats. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 31.