Man allegedly stabbed while intervening in altercation: police
A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed while trying to intervene in an altercation in Kitchener on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the area of Weber Street East and Cameron Street around 11 p.m. to investigate a stabbing.
According to a news release, two unknown men were having a verbal argument on the sidewalk. A 33-year-old man intervened and was stabbed. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one of the men involved in the argument was operating an e-bike and had a passenger with him. He is described as having a slender build, around 5'10, and was wearing a dark-coloured camouflage jacket and helment.
The other man involved in the argument was seen carrying a bag.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
