Man allegedly steals high-end vehicles while posing as customer at dealerships

A 47-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly stole three high-end vehicles while posing as a customer at various Markham dealerships.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 2 at a dealership near McCowan Road and Bullock Drive.

Police say that the accused was looking at a Porsche Panamara with an employee of the dealership when he jumped inside and drove away.

The second incident happened on Aug. 29 at a dealership near Steeles Avenue East and Woodbine Avenue.

This time, police say that the suspect asked to test drive an Audi RS7 before getting inside and driving away.

The most recent incident happened at a dealership on Kennedy Road at Castan Avenue on Sept. 15. Police say that the suspect once again asked to test drive a luxury vehicle – a Mercedes SUV – and once again got inside the vehicle and drove away.

Police, however, located the stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot later that day.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

“When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect and the stolen vehicle, one police vehicles was damaged in an attempt to flee before the driver ran away on foot. An attempt to carjack another vehicle from the parking lot was unsuccessful,” police said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Joseph Roland Arsene Racine, 47, is facing 10 charges, including three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say that they are releasing a photo of Racine to “ensure that no other similar incidents have occurred that have not yet been reported.”