Man allegedly steals more than $1,000 worth of perfume from N.S. pharmacy

The RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of perfume from a pharmacy in Cole Harbour, N.S.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., RCMP responded to a reported theft from a pharmacy on Forest Hills Parkway.

RCMP says a man spoke with store staff before stealing 20 bottles of perfume — valued at roughly $1,400 — and left the scene on foot.

Police say he was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark ball cap and sneakers.

They say more than $15,000 worth of perfume has been stolen from the pharmacy over the past week.

The RCMP has released surveillance footage from the store in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.