iHeartRadio

Man allegedly swings axe at someone in Cambridge


Main Street in Cambridge. (May 28, 2023)

A man has been arrested following reports of an axe being swung at someone in downtown Galt.

Officers went to the area of Main Street around 7 a.m. Saturday for the weapons call. No cross intersection was given by police.

A 45-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No injuries were reported.

12