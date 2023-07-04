Man allegedly takes firearm from OPP vehicle, SIU investigating Lakeshore incident
A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.
According to an email from an SIU spokesperson, OPP received a call Monday about an armed man “acting erratically.” An officer found the man in the area of West Belle River Road.
The spokesperson said the man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle and fled.
Police later located the man in the river and brought him to safety.
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The SIU says he remains in hospital at this time.
The firearm has since been recovered.
The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of firearm at a person.
