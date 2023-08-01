Man allegedly threatens people with machete in Kitchener, flees once police are called
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who they say was threatening people with a machete around 1 a.m.in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the scene on Tuesday in the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West.
The man allegedly threatened several people, but fled once he realized police were called.
He was last seen heading towards Victoria Street South.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
-
